HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indiaâ€™s VC Investments Reached $16 Bn

Fri, 10 April 2026
Share:
13:55
image
India's venture capital (VC) ecosystem continued its upward trajectory in calendar year 2025, with total funding reaching approximately $16 billion, marking a nearly 1.2 times increase over 2024 levels.

According to Bain & Company's India Venture Capital Report 2026, developed in collaboration with the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association, the overall deal activity in 2025 accelerated nearly 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with total transactions exceeding 1,300 across stages.
Fintech emerged as a key outperformer, with deal value rebounding nearly 2.2 times Y-o-Y. While payments accounted for the largest share in value, investor focus expÂ­anded into subsectors with more predictable monetisation models.

-- Udisha Srivastava, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

No talks with US until...: Iran denies sending negotiators to Pak
No talks with US until...: Iran denies sending negotiators to Pak

Iranian news agencies have denied reports of Iranian officials travelling to Pakistan for negotiations with the United States, even as Pakistan prepares for potential talks and faces criticism from Israel.

LIVE! European allies responding to Trump's requests: NATO
LIVE! European allies responding to Trump's requests: NATO

Don't Expect Too Much From Islamabad Summit
Don't Expect Too Much From Islamabad Summit

The core issues to be settled -- access to Hormuz, Israel's aggression in Lebanon, the question of Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and compensation -- are thorny enough to require weeks of patient negotiation.The most likely...

Justice Yashwant Varma, at centre of cash recovery row, quits
Justice Yashwant Varma, at centre of cash recovery row, quits

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has resigned amid impeachment proceedings sparked by the discovery of burnt currency at his residence, raising questions about judicial conduct and accountability.

BJP promises Bengal's women Rs 3000, 33% quota in govt jobs
BJP promises Bengal's women Rs 3000, 33% quota in govt jobs

The BJP has released its election manifesto for West Bengal, promising a hardline stance on infiltration, financial assistance for women and unemployed youth, and the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission for state employees.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO