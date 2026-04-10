Indiaâ€™s VC Investments Reached $16 Bn

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According to Bain & Company's India Venture Capital Report 2026, developed in collaboration with the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association, the overall deal activity in 2025 accelerated nearly 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with total transactions exceeding 1,300 across stages.

Fintech emerged as a key outperformer, with deal value rebounding nearly 2.2 times Y-o-Y. While payments accounted for the largest share in value, investor focus expÂ­anded into subsectors with more predictable monetisation models.



-- Udisha Srivastava, Business Standard

India's venture capital (VC) ecosystem continued its upward trajectory in calendar year 2025, with total funding reaching approximately $16 billion, marking a nearly 1.2 times increase over 2024 levels.