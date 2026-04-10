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India must explore oil at any cost: ONGC chief

Fri, 10 April 2026
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The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, once unthinkable, has become a reality, and India must treat it as a wake-up call to transform its energy security strategy from the ground up, Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and CEO of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), said on Thursday.

Speaking at a high-level session titled 'Reimagining Secure Energy Supply Chains in Light of New Geopolitical Challenges', organised jointly by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), Singh delivered an unusually blunt assessment of India's energy vulnerabilities, and what the country must do urgently to address them.

Singh opened with a stark admission that underscored just how dramatically the global energy landscape has shifted.

"In my 40 years in oil and gas, I never imagined this kind of a crisis would happen in our world. We never thought a day would come when the Strait of Hormuz would be closed," he said.

He warned that such shocks are no longer once-in-a-generation events. "We should be prepared for more and more of this. Every country should do whatever is required to protect its sovereignty," he said. -- ANI

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