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Hezbollah attacks border towns in retaliation to Israeli strikes

Fri, 10 April 2026
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Hezbollah on Friday stated that it carried out attacks on the Israeli border areas of Kiryat Shmona and Avivim in response to continued strikes by Israel in Lebanon despite a two-week ceasefire in place following over a month-long conflict in West Asia.

In a statement, Hezbollah said its fighters launched a barrage of rockets targeting Avivim at around 1.30 pm, describing the attack as retaliation for what it called the repeated 'enemy's violation of the ceasefire agreement and its repeated attacks on southern villages' in Lebanon.

The group further claimed that earlier in the day, at approximately 12 pm, it had also targeted the Kiryat Shmona barracks using a squadron of offensive drones.

Hezbollah stated that the attacks were carried out 'in defense of Lebanon and its people', alleging that while it had adhered to the ceasefire, Israel had continued its military operations.

"This response will continue until the 'Israeli'-American aggression against our country and our people comes to an end," the statement read.  -- ANI

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