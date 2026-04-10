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Girl runs away believing mother loves younger sister more

Fri, 10 April 2026
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Representational image
Representational image
A 13-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Palghar district ran away from home, believing her mother favoured her sibling, and was later traced by police, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Safale police station on Thursday. The girl was in severe emotional distress and was at risk of self-harm, he said.

The minor, a resident of Hanjaroli village, was upset by the belief that her mother showered more affection on her younger sister and favoured her, the official said.
 
Local police personnel, supported by village residents, launched a search operation. The girl was eventually located near the Dranjaroli Dam area, said District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.

"Our primary concern was her safety. Fortunately, she was found unharmed. Following her rescue, she underwent professional counselling to address her negative thoughts and emotional distress," he said, adding that she has since been reunited with her parents. PTI

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