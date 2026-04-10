Foreign Secretary Misri meets senior White House officials

19:43





Misri's meetings at the White House come as the US and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire for the war that broke out on February 28.





A delegation led by Vice President J D Vance is headed to Pakistan for negotiations with the Iranian leadership on Saturday to end the war.





The Foreign Secretary's discussions also focused on the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture, an initiative announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington, DC in February last year.





"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had productive discussions with senior White House officials. He met NSC leadership and exchanged views on issues of mutual strategic interest, including the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture and recent developments in West Asia," the Indian embassy said in a social media post.





Indian Ocean Strategic Venture seeks to emerge as a whole-of-government forum to advance coordinated investments in economic connectivity and commerce in the Indian Ocean.





Misri arrived in Washington, DC late Tuesday night on a three-day visit.





He has held meetings with senior officials from the Department of Defence, Commerce and State.





Misri also met Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday. -- PTI

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held productive discussions with senior White House officials and the National Security Council leadership on issues of mutual strategic interest and recent developments in West Asia, the Indian embassy in Washington, DC said on Friday.