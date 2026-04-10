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Foreign Secretary Misri meets FBI director Kash Patel

Fri, 10 April 2026
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Vikram Misri with Sergio Gor and Marco Rubio
Vikram Misri with Sergio Gor and Marco Rubio
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri discussed cooperation in countering terrorism, organised crime and narcotics in a meeting with Director of US security agency FBI, Kash Patel, in Washington. 

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met Director FBI Mr. Kash Patel today. Both had a useful exchange of views on the robust India-U.S. cooperation in countering terrorism, organized crime, and narcotics," the Indian Embassy in the US said in a social media post on Thursday night.
Misri is on a three-day visit to the US and has met several top US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The visit comes after the US agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, bringing a testy truce to the war that began on February 28 over Tehran's refusal to give up its nuclear stockpile. PTI

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