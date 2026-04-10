Foreign Secretary Misri meets FBI director Kash Patel

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Vikram Misri with Sergio Gor and Marco Rubio



"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met Director FBI Mr. Kash Patel today. Both had a useful exchange of views on the robust India-U.S. cooperation in countering terrorism, organized crime, and narcotics," the Indian Embassy in the US said in a social media post on Thursday night.

Misri is on a three-day visit to the US and has met several top US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



The visit comes after the US agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, bringing a testy truce to the war that began on February 28 over Tehran's refusal to give up its nuclear stockpile. PTI

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri discussed cooperation in countering terrorism, organised crime and narcotics in a meeting with Director of US security agency FBI, Kash Patel, in Washington.