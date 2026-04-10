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European allies responding to Trump's requests: NATO

Fri, 10 April 2026
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14:47
Mark Rutte with Donald Trump
Mark Rutte with Donald Trump
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte underscored on Thursday that American involvement remains vital for the alliance, even as European nations increase their military contributions.

Addressing the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Rutte asserted that "American leadership is absolutely essential if freedom is to be the rule and not the exception."

The Secretary General highlighted a significant shift in the transatlantic relationship, noting that Europe is transitioning from a state of reliance to one of active partnership.

He remarked that "Europe is assuming a greater and fairer share of the task of providing for its conventional defence... From that, there will be no going back."

Attributing the alliance's renewed energy to the current US administration, Rutte stated that "Trump's commitment to progress reversed more than a generation of stagnation and atrophy," while reminding European partners that diplomatic values require the backing of military strength.

He further explained that the alliance's purpose extends beyond the continent, as "the US needed a secure Europe and a secure Atlantic, because otherwise the Russians and others might pose a threat."

Expanding on the global nature of modern security, Rutte pointed out the interconnectedness of different theatres. -- ANI

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