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Around 80% of Iran's Air Defence Systems Destroyed

Fri, 10 April 2026
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Gen Dan Caine, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday that the United States has struck more than 1,500 air defence targets, over 450 ballistic missile storage sites, and 800 one-way attack drone storage facilities. "All of these systems are gone," he said.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also claimed that "Iran no longer has an air defence" and that "we own their skies," though he later acknowledged that Iran "can still shoot." He clarified that while Iran may still possess isolated systems, it no longer has an integrated air defence network capable of protecting its airspace.

Neither official provided details about the remaining 20% of Iran's air defences or where limited retaliatory capabilities may still exist.

Caine also did not disclose new information about the weapon used by Iran to shoot down a US F-15E Strike Eagle last week--the first American jet lost in the conflict--highlighting Tehran's continued ability to respond despite US claims of dominance.

Former President Donald Trump described the weapon as a "handheld, heat-seeking shoulder missile." -- Agencies

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