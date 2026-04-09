Witkoff, Kushner to join Vance in Islamabad tonight

16:28



The US and Iran agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire on Wednesday, followed by a face-to-face meeting in Islamabad to settle the differences and convert the ongoing truce into a lasting peace.



The delegations from the rival sides are expected to arrive in Islamabad by Thursday night to participate in the talks.



Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan, confirmed the participation of Tehran's delegation while emphasising that "skepticism" in his country regarding peace talks due to the ceasefire violation by Israel.



"Despite skepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by Hon. PM Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran," he said on X.



The US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, is also expected to arrive, but no time has been announced for its arrival. Reportedly, he will be joined by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.



No timeframe has been given except for the completion of talks being held on Friday.



Sources familiar with the development said that the talks are expected to focus on a broad framework for a long-term peace arrangement, including sanctions relief, regional security, and the future of Iran's nuclear and missile program.



Tehran has indicated that discussions will be based on its proposed 10-point plan, which includes demands such as lifting of sanctions, guarantees against future attacks, and arrangements concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite a desire for peace, deep mistrust persists between the two sides, aggravated by the concerns of violation of the ceasefire in Lebanon. Iran is cautious because it was already in talks when the US and Israel launched the attack on April 28.



Pakistan, which emerged as an unlikely facilitator in the uneven conflict, is making all-out efforts to convert the ceasefire into permanent peace. -- PTI

Pakistan is set to host high-stakes in-person talks between the United States and Iran on Friday, aiming to consolidate a fragile ceasefire and avert further escalation in West Asia.