We will achieve objectives by agreement or...: Netanyahu

15:20





"I ask to embrace the bereaved families and, on behalf of all of you, to send wishes for a speedy recovery to our dear wounded. My brothers and sisters, the State of Israel has achieved tremendous victories, victories that until recently seemed utterly imaginary. Iran is weaker than ever, and Israel is stronger than ever," he added.



Netanyahu said he is ready to attain the objectives through agreement or by fighting.



"That is the bottom line of this campaign, up to this moment. And I want to make clear: We still have objectives to complete - and we will achieve them either by agreement or by resuming the fighting," he said. -- ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday thanked Israelis for their resilience and said that Iran is now weaker than ever.Netanyahu said that they still have objectives to complete."I want to thank you, our wonderful people. When you showed resilience as you sat in bomb shelters and safe rooms, we achieved great victories together. Our warriors on the front lines - and you on the home front. But above all, I ask to bow my head before our dear ones who fell in this battle," he said.