Voting begins in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

08:41

Voting for high-stakes Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry started at 7am and will continue till 6pm.





In Kerala, around 2.71 crore voters will decide the fate of the 883 candidates who are contesting from the 140 assembly constituencies.





The electorate comprises 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender persons, along with over 2.42 lakh overseas voters, according to Election Commission (EC) figures.

In order to handle such a huge electoral exercise, the EC has deployed 1.42 lakh trained personnel.

The voters will also decide whether the LDF should secure a consecutive third term or if the UDF or NDA present viable alternatives.

The poll outcome will also indicate whether the state is headed towards a shift from the traditional pattern of governance which alternates between the LDF and the UDF as an assertive BJP has billed itself as a viable alternative to the CPI-M and Congress headed blocs.





In Assam, an electorate of 2.50 crore, including 1.25 crore women and 318 from the third gender, will exercise their franchise in 31,490 polling stations across the state.





In the high-stakes election for the 126 assembly constituencies, the ruling BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term in office, while the Congress seeks to wrest power after being ousted in 2016.





Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of the opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi.





Several cabinet ministers, including the AGP's Atul Bora and Keshav Mahanta, and the BPF's Charan Boro are also in the fray.





Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of the opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi.





Several cabinet ministers, including the AGP's Atul Bora and Keshav Mahanta, and the BPF's Charan Boro are also in the fray.





The Congress has the highest of 99 contestants, followed by the BJP (90), AIUDF (30), NDA allies AGP (26) and BPF (11).





Opposition alliance's Raijor Dal is contesting in 13, AJP in 10, CPI(M) in 3 and APHLC in 2. Outside the two coalitions, the AAP is contesting in 18 seats, UPPL in 18, TMC 22, JMM 16 and there are 258 independents.





The ruling NDA's main constituents are the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF) while the opposition alliance comprises the Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and CPI(ML).





In Puducherry, voting commenced amid tight security with 9.50 lakh voters set to decide the electoral fortunes of the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc.





Voters lined up enthusiastically before the polling stations in Puducherry, and its enclaves of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam to exercise their franchise. Polling began at 7 am.





The Union Territory has a total of 9.50 lakh voters spread over Puducherry (23 Assembly segments) Karaikal (five), Mahe and Yanam (having one constituency each).





Women voters with a strength of 5.03 lakh outnumber men who account for 4.46 lakh voters.





According to officials, the union territory has 1,099 polling stations and of them 209 have been identified as vulnerable and a total of 294 candidates are in the fray.





The NDA led by the AINRC and the INDIA bloc comprising Congress, DMK and the VCK are the two principal alliances in the race and the entry of actor-politician led Vijay's TVK has led to lot of expectations.

Actor-director Seeman's NTK is another party which is in the race, determined to make a mark.





The counting of votes is scheduled on May 4. -- PTI