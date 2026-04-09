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Vote in large numbers: Modi to Assam, Kerala, Puducherry voters

Thu, 09 April 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the people of Assam, Kerala and Puducherry to exercise their franchise in large numbers in the assembly elections in the two states and the Union Territory.
In separate messages in English, besides Assamese, Malayalam and Tamil -- the regional languages of Assam, Kerala and Puducherry respectively -- PM Modi particularly requested the youth and the women to step forward and vote in large numbers.
"As polling begins for the Assam Assembly elections 2026, I appeal to the people of Assam to exercise their franchise in large numbers. I hope that the state's youth and women voters participate enthusiastically and make this election a celebration of democracy and public duty," he said in a post on X.
Calling upon the people of Kerala to vote in large numbers, the prime minister said the record participation in the voting will add vigour to Kerala's democratic spirit.
"I particularly request the youth and women of the state to step forward and vote in large numbers," he said.
PM Modi also urged every voter in Puducherry to come out and participate in record numbers.
 
"I especially appeal to our youth and to women voters to strengthen the process of democracy. Every vote matters in shaping the future of Puducherry," he said.
Polling for the 126-member assembly in Assam, 140-member assembly in Kerala and for 30 seats in Puducherry is being held on Thursday.
The Puducherry Assembly has a total of 30 elected seats. Additionally, three members are nominated by the central government. -- PTI

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