Vote for change: Keralam BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar

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Chandrasekhar, who is contesting from the high-profile Nemom Assembly constituency, voted at a polling station in Thiruvananthapuram. After casting his vote, he told ANI, "This is an extremely important election. I am happy that I am a part of it as a voter and a candidate." Appealing to voters to come out in large numbers, he added, "I request every voter to cast their vote in this important election and make their vote about change." -- ANI

Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday cast his vote in the Assembly elections being held today and described the contest as important while urging voters to "make their vote about change".