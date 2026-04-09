UAE demands Iranian accountability following ceasefire

15:44

he United Arab Emirates on Wednesday signalled a cautious and firm stance following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.



While observing the pause in hostilities, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) clarified that any long-term peace depends on Iranian reparations and the total restoration of maritime security.



"The United Arab Emirates is closely following the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and is seeking further clarification on the agreement's provisions to ensure Iran's full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities in the region and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," read UAE's MoFA press release.



The Ministry emphasised that a temporary pause is insufficient without addressing the underlying causes of the recent conflict. The UAE is seeking "further clarification" on the agreement's provisions, specifically focusing on cessation of hostilities, Freedom of Navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and liability and reparations. -- ANI