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Tripura: Dharmanagar Assembly bypoll sees 15.63 pc voter turnout

Thu, 09 April 2026
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Over 15 per cent of the total electorate turned out to vote in the byelection to Tripura's Dharmanagar Assembly constituency in the first two hours of polling on Thursday. 

A little over 46,000 voters of the constituency in North Tripura will decide the fate of six candidates in the bypoll that has been necessitated by the death of Assembly Speaker and local MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen of the BJP last December. 

An official said 15.63 per cent voting was recorded till 9 am. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. Voting will hopefully gain momentum as the day progresses, District Election Officer, North Tripura, Chandni Chandran, told PTI.

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