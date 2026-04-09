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Sensex tumbles 931 points, Nifty plunges to 23,775 level

Thu, 09 April 2026
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Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex tumbling 931 points after a spectacular rally in the previous session, as renewed tensions in West Asia faded the ceasefire-led optimism.
The ceasefire deal appeared to be at risk after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Weak trends in Asian and European markets, a jump in crude oil prices and uninterrupted foreign fund outflows also made investors jittery in the domestic market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 931.25 points or 1.20 per cent to settle at 76,631.65. During the day, it dived 1,215 points or 1.56 per cent to 76,347.90.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 222.25 points or 0.93 per cent to end at 23,775.10.

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major laggards.

Bharat Electronics, Power Grid, NTPC and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers. -- PTI

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