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Rupee settles with 3 paise gain at 92.51 against US dollar

Thu, 09 April 2026
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The rupee settled with a marginal gain of 3 paise at 92.51 against the US dollar on Thursday, backed by a weak American currency, even as the situation in West Asia remains fragile, keeping investors wary of the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Forex traders said geopolitical uncertainty was still high amid Iran's threat to step out of the talks if Israel kept bombing Lebanon, and markets are in a wait-and-watch mode rather than strong directional positioning.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.63 against the US dollar and touched the intraday low of 92.92 against the greenback.

At the end of the trading session, the rupee was quoted at 92.51 against the American currency, registering a gain of 3 paise over its previous close. -- PTI

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