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Polling ends in Assam, with 84.42% voter turnout

Thu, 09 April 2026
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An estimated 84.42 per cent voter turnout was recorded as polling ended at 5 pm on Thursday in all 126 assembly constituencies of Assam, surpassing the previous 82.04 per cent voting in the 2021 elections, officials said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is seeking a third consecutive term in power in Assam, while the Congress is striving to reclaim a state it lost a decade ago.

Dalgaon recorded the highest voting at 94.57 per cent, while the lowest turnout was in Amri at 70.40 per cent, they said.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray in this single-phase election, which is largely witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led ruling coalition and the opposition bloc helmed by the Congress.

Votes were cast at 31,490 polling stations across 35 districts of the state, with polling commencing at 7 am and continuing till 5 pm, the officials said.  -- PTI

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