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Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri to visit Qatar today

Thu, 09 April 2026
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Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, will be on an official visit to the State of Qatar on 9-10 April. India heavily imports LPG and LNG from Qatar, which serves as one of its largest suppliers.

As of early 2026, Qatar provided a significant portion of India's energy, with roughly 47% of LNG imports and substantial LPG shipments, often dominating India's energy imports alongside the UAE. Qatar is a major supplier of LPG, with shipments valued around $4.04 billion annually. Over 90% of India's LPG imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, causing concern over supply security.

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