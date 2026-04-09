Nitish Kumar to take oath as Rajya Sabha member tomorrow

17:41





Kumar arrived in the national capital on Thursday and was welcomed at the airport by party leaders including Janata Dal-United's national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha.





"I have arrived here to take oath," Kumar told reporters at the airport.





He will be administered the oath as a member of the upper house in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan.





With Kumar assuming his Rajya Sabha role, marking the end of his over rule in Bihar, the National Democratic Alliance is likely to elect a new chief minister of Bihar on April 14.





Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said Nitish Kumar will take the oath after being elected to the Rajya Sabha and will soon relinquish the post of chief minister.





"Bihar will have an NDA government and will certainly follow the Nitish Kumar-created 'Nitish model', as it has been running for the past 20 years," Chaudhary said.





Nitish has already resigned as a member of the State Legislative Council.





He had resigned on March 30 as an MLC, after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha.





The Janata Dal-United supremo was elected to the upper house of Parliament on March 16, and he had to quit as an MLC in the 14-day period after his election. -- PTI

Bihar's long-time chief minister Nitish Kumar will take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Friday, paving the way for the formation of a new government in Bihar.