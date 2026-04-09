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Netanyahu vows to strike Hezbollah 'wherever necessary'

Thu, 09 April 2026
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17:06
Rescuers work at an Israeli strike in Beirut. Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
Rescuers work at an Israeli strike in Beirut. Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has affirmed that Israel will persist in its military operations against Hezbollah, following a series of intense and lethal strikes across Lebanon.

In a statement shared via his personal account on X, the Prime Minister emphasised the continued scale of the offensive, noting that the military is "continuing to strike Hezbollah with force, precision, and determination."

The remarks come as Israel intensifies its campaign to degrade the group's capabilities, with Netanyahu underscoring the motivation behind the ongoing air strikes. "Our message is clear: anyone who acts against Israeli civilians - we will strike them," he asserted, linking the military action directly to the protection of the public.

Maintaining a firm stance on the scope of the operation, the Prime Minister made it clear that geographical boundaries would not limit the air campaign. He stated that the military "will continue to hit Hezbollah wherever necessary," suggesting that the operations will remain expansive.
Netanyahu further clarified that the ultimate objective of the strikes is to ensure the safe return of displaced citizens to the border regions. 

He added that the offensive will persist "until we fully restore security to the residents of the north" of Israel. -- ANI

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