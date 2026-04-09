Netanyahu directs peace talks with Lebanon

21:35

The situation remains volatile, with continued cross-border attacks raising concerns of a wider regional escalation.





-- with inputs from Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he has directed his government to initiate peace talks with Lebanon, with a key focus on the disarming of Hezbollah and establishing normal ties between the two countries.'In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to begin talks with Lebanon at the earliest,' Netanyahu said in a statement.'The negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon.'There was no immediate response from the Lebanese government to the proposal.However, shortly before Netanyahu's remarks, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun had indicated support for a diplomatic path, stating that a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon should be followed by direct negotiations.He added that efforts were underway on a diplomatic track that was beginning to receive a positive response from the international community.The development comes amid escalating tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border following renewed hostilities between Israeli forces and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.Israel launched fresh military operations after Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones towards Israeli territory on March 2.According to Lebanese authorities, the Israeli strikes have killed around 1,700 people and displaced over one million residents.Sources familiar with Hezbollah said at least 400 of its fighters have been killed in the ongoing conflict.