Nepal PM sacks Labour minister for misusing post to benefit wife

19:48





Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Dip Kumar Sah has been relieved from his post on Thursday at the recommendation from the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), according to the Prime Minister's secretariat.





RSP president Rabi Lamichhane had recommended Shah to take action against Sah for misusing dignity of position by being involved in re-appointment of his wife as a member of the Health Insurance Board after her tenure had expired, it said.





The central disciplinary commission of the RSP on Wednesday had submitted its recommendation to remove Sah from the post, Prime Minister's press advisor Deepa Dahal told media persons.





The prime minister has assumed the responsibility of the Labour Ministry now.





In a related development, Lamichhane had also recommended that Minister for Health and Population Nisha Mehta be cautioned for failing to handle the matter of re-appointment of Sah's wife seriously.





Acting on that recommendation, the prime minister has issued a warning to Minister Mehta, Dahal said.





In March, fresher Shah -- popular only as Balen -- and his RSP rode to power decimating the traditional parties in the first general elections since last year's violent Gen Z protests that sought generational change and corruption-free regime. -- PTI

Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Thursday sacked a minister for misusing the post to benefit his wife, 15 days after he took charge of the office.