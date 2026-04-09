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Military to remain in place until agreement with Iran: Trump

Thu, 09 April 2026
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US President Donald Trump posts on Truth Social -- "All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with. "If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the "Shootin' Starts,' bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before. It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE. In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!" 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also signalled that the temporary ceasefire remains fragile as Tel Aviv is determined to achieve its objectives through negotiation or "resuming the fighting". Israel's primary objective is to prohibit Iran from enriching Uranium, which Tel Aviv believes will be used to make a nuclear weapon. -- ANI

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