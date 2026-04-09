Kerala voting percentage 16.23% as of 9 am

09:59

Actor Mohanlal votes





Apart from Sivankutty, renowned Malyalam actor Mohanlal also stood in the queue and cast his vote. Sivankutty is the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from Nemom Assembly constituency, which is witnessing a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist). Sivankutty is facing a high-stakes battle in Nemom against Keralam BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Meanwhile, UDF has fielded former Congress leader and Keralam Minister G Karthikeyan's son, KS Sabarinadhan. Sivankutty earlier lost the constituency in 2016 to BJP veteran O Rajagopal, marking the party's first-ever Assembly victory in the state. However, later Sivankutty reclaimed the seat in the 2021 elections. Polling began for high-stakes electoral battles in two states, Assam and Keralam, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry, on Thursday at 7 am with the Election Commission making arrangements for free, fair and smooth polling.

As voting begins for single-phase Assembly polls, Keralam Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday cast his vote at a polling station in Thiruvananthapuram's Mudavanmugal. The voting percentage is 16.23% as of 9 am.