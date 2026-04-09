Kerala polls: Over 16% voter turnout recorded till 9 am

10:32

Union minister Sures Gopi votes





The ruling LDF is fighting to retain power and secure a third consecutive term, banking on CM Pinarayi Vijayan's model of governance and welfare. The Congress-led UDF is vying to regain power, seeking to end a decade of left rule in the state.





Amidst this traditionally bipolar contest, the BJP-led NDA is looking to disrupt the duopoly of LDF and UDF and aims to translate its growing vote share into a decisive presence in the state assembly. Polling in all the 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala commenced at 7 am on Thursday after completion of the mock polling. -- PTI

Polling in the Kerala Assembly elections saw a turnout of over 16 per cent after the first two hours of voting on Thursday. According to Election Commission (EC) figures, polling till 9 am recorded a turnout of 16.23 per cent with the highest being in Ernakulam district with 17.8 per cent. Constituency-wise, the highest polling percentage till 9 am was seen in Thripunithura with 20.59 per cent, according to EC data.