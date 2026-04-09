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KC Venugopal says UDF will cross 100-mark

Thu, 09 April 2026
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Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday asserted that the United Democratic Front (UDF) would cross the 100-mark in the Keralam assembly polls, for which voting is being held today. He said that people were "fed up" with Pinarayi Vijayan as the Chief Minister and calling for change. 

Speaking to ANI, the senior Congress leader called Vijayan "anti-people and arrogant". He further accused the LDF government of protecting the culprits of the Sabarimala gold theft case. 

"We are going to sweep the elections. We will cross 100 seats. Most people here in the state are like that. They are very much in favour of a change. They are fed up with Pinarayi Vijayan as the Chief Minister for the last ten years. The question before the people in this election is whether this anti-people, arrogant Chief Minister should continue for five more years. They are saying, 'Not at all.' This is the response we are hearing from everyone," Venugopal said. -- ANI

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