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Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for talks

Thu, 09 April 2026
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11:33
Iran's envoy in Pakistan Reza Moghadam
Iran's envoy in Pakistan Reza Moghadam
Reza Amiri Moghadam, the Iranian envoy to Pakistan tweets this message on X: "Despite skepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by Hon. PM Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran."

Pakistan has attempted to present itself as a peacemaker between the US and Iran, but the new details from a Financial Times report suggest that it was rather pushed by White House to broker the temporary ceasefire with Iran. 

The report poses serious questions about Pakistan's independent diplomatic stance as it suggests that Islamabad was not a neutral broker but rather a convenient channel for the US to push the temporary ceasefire deal.

Financial Times, citing the people familiar with the talks, reported that the US leaned on Pakistan to present Washington's proposal to Iran, making the country a mere messenger between the two sides rather than having an active neutral participation. 

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, who was the first one to suggest a two-week ceasefire in public, was reduced to a spectator with Army chief Asim Munir playing a central role, holding urgent discussions with US officials, including Donald Trump, JD Vance and envoy Steve Witkoff.

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