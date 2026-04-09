Iran warns against violation of ceasefire deal

19:39





According to ISNA, the spokesperson for the Iranian Army said that the Iranian government, in full coordination with the armed forces, remains on high alert to counter any potential aggression or breach of commitments as part of the ceasefire agreement.





Warning of serious consequences, the official added that 'any aggression or potential violation will be met with a decisive, immediate, and regret-inducing response'.





"The government, in full coordination with the armed forces, is at a high state of readiness to confront any breach of commitment or violation of the ceasefire; any aggression or potential violation will be met with a decisive, immediate, and regret-inducing response," the spokesperson said, as quoted by ISNA.





This comes amid a fragile two-week ceasefire aimed at halting hostilities in West Asia between Iran and US-Israel coalition forces, with high-stakes talks scheduled to take place in Islamabad between the concerned parties to negotiate a comprehensive and lasting end to the conflict.





As part of the proposed deal, US President Donald Trump pushed for Tehran to completely give up its nuclear programme, including uranium enrichment, a demand that Iran firmly rejected, reiterating its long-standing position.





The ceasefire agreement also hangs in the balance, as Tehran stated that the truce also includes a halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.





However, both Washington, DC and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Hezbollah targets, a disagreement that has further complicated diplomatic efforts and heightened the risk of the truce collapsing.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also affirmed that Israel will persist in its military operations against Hezbollah, following a series of intense and lethal strikes across Lebanon.





In a statement shared via his personal account on X, the Prime Minister emphasised the continued scale of the offensive, noting that the military is 'continuing to strike Hezbollah with force, precision, and determination'. -- ANI

Iran on Thursday issued a stern warning against any violation of the ongoing ceasefire arrangement between the Islamic Republic and US-Israeli coalition forces aimed at halting the hostilities in West Asia for two weeks, stating that any breach would trigger a swift and strong response, as reported by Iranian state media