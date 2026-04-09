Iran publishes chart showing likely sea mines in Hormuz

12:39

Pic of the chart. @isna_farsi

Semiofficial Iranian news agencies on Thursday released a chart indicating that the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard may have deployed sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz during the war. The move appears intended to pressure the United States, as uncertainty continues around a fragile, days-old two-week ceasefire and further negotiations are anticipated in Pakistan.



The charts, published by the ISNA news agency and Tasnim--widely seen as close to the Revolutionary Guard--depicted a large "danger zone" marked in Farsi over the Traffic Separation Scheme, the main shipping route through the strait. This narrow passage at the mouth of the Persian Gulf has historically carried about 20% of the world's traded oil and natural gas.



According to the chart, ships were advised to take a more northerly route, closer to Iran's mainland near Larak Island. During the conflict, some vessels were observed following this path.



The charts were dated from February 28 through Thursday, April 9, though it remains unclear whether any mines have since been cleared from the area.



Meanwhile, oil prices rose again above $97 per barrel, while Asian stock markets declined on continued skepticism over the ceasefire. Brent crude, the global benchmark, climbed 2.9% to $97.46 per barrel after briefly dipping below $92 following the ceasefire announcement. U.S. benchmark crude increased 3.7% to $97.94 per barrel. -- Agencies



