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Iran marks 40th day of mourning for Ayatollah Khamenei

Thu, 09 April 2026
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Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian attended a significant commemorative ceremony in Tehran's Republic Square on Thursday, marking a key milestone following the recent shift in the country's leadership.

The President's presence at the event was to observe the 40th day since the death of the former Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In a massive display of national mourning, vast crowds of Iranians took to the streets of the capital and across the nation on Thursday to mark the 40th day following the killing of the former Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, senior military officials, and schoolchildren from Minab, state broadcaster Press TV reported.

The massive mourning processions commenced on Thursday morning, with participants marching from Jomhouri Square to the site where the former Leader died during US-Israeli strikes.

These commemorative events, expected to last until nightfall, involve mourners "chanting slogans, listening to eulogies in memory of the late Leader, and pledging their allegiance to his ideals."

According to Press TV, similar ceremonies are being observed in hundreds of cities and counties throughout Iran.

The significance of the date stems back to 28 February, when the former Leader was killed alongside members of his family during the onset of military action by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran.

Those strikes also claimed the lives of several high-ranking military commanders and advisers, including Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, and Major General Mohammad Pakpour. -- ANI

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