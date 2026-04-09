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Hezbollah bombs Israel in first attack since ceasefire

Thu, 09 April 2026
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A woman grieves by graves of Hezbollah members in Lebanon. Stringer/Reuters
A woman grieves by graves of Hezbollah members in Lebanon. Stringer/Reuters
Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia in Lebanon, said early Thursday that it launched rockets toward northern Israel in response to alleged Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement. This marks its first reported attack since the deal was reached, according to Reuters. 

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces reported that Israel carried out a large-scale assault on Wednesday, striking more than 100 targets across Lebanon within a span of 10 minutes -- the most extensive coordinated operation since the conflict began. According to Lebanon's health ministry, the strikes resulted in at least 182 deaths and left nearly 900 people injured. -- Agencies

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