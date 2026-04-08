Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise; no injuries, five rescued

00:43

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The blaze was confined to part of the eighth floor of Emerald No. 1, Royal Palms Estate, on Aarey Road, officials stated.





Five people were rescued safely, and over 20 others were moved to a refuge area after the blaze erupted, according to officials.





The incident was reported at around 7:43 PM, and at least four fire engines of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with other vehicles, rushed to the spot, where firefighting operations are underway, an official added.





Firefighters, along with police personnel, officials of the electricity distribution company and 108 ambulance services, were also mobilised.





"Firefighters rescued five persons from the staircase, while 22 others, including ten men, eight women and three children, along with a pet dog, were shifted to a refuge area on the 15th floor as a precaution," officials said.





The fire was doused after more than two hours at 9.50 pm, a civic official said.





Initially, officials said that the building is 25-storey, but later clarified that it has 20 floors with stilt parking.





The blaze was confined to electric wiring and installations, wooden furniture, scrap materials, and office records in a flat on the eighth floor.





The cause of the fire is not yet known, officials said. -- PTI

A fire broke out in a 20-storey residential building in the Goregaon (East) area of Mumbai on Wednesday evening, officials said, adding that nobody was injured.