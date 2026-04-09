Even the street cats outside started running, say locals in Lebanon

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A strike in Beirut



The strikes came hours after a Pakistani-negotiated ceasefire between the US and Iran took effect. There was initial confusion about Lebanon's place in the two-week truce, with Pakistan and Iran insisting it was part of the agreement. Read more The strikes came hours after a Pakistani-negotiated ceasefire between the US and Iran took effect. There was initial confusion about Lebanon's place in the two-week truce, with Pakistan and Iran insisting it was part of the agreement. Read more here.

At least 254 people were killed and more than 1,160 were injured in dozens of attacks on Beirut, its suburbs, the south of the country and the eastern Bekaa Valley. There are fears the toll could rise as more victims are recovered from the rubble following the strikes - a sharp escalation since Israel ramped up its attacks on Lebanon early last month amid its joint war with the United States against Iran.