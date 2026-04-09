Cong blinks, paves way for Sunetra to win from Baramati

15:10



Party candidate Akash More withdrew his nomination in Baramati in Pune district just before the deadline.



"As per directions from the party leadership, I have withdrawn my nomination," More told reporters.



Despite the Congress' withdrawal, the election will take place on April 23 as several other candidates are still in the fray. Votes will be counted on May 4.



Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said the party decided to withdraw its candidate in the wake of the tragic death of then deputy CM Ajit Pawar, husband of Sunetra Pawar, in a plane crash just over two months ago.



The decision was taken to maintain the state's political culture, decorum and dialogue.



"We are taking two steps back since the bypoll is taking place immediately after the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar. Even though Ajit Pawar started his political career with the Congress, he had joined hands with the BJP for the sake of power," Sapkal said.



"The Congress is withdrawing from Baramati, but not supporting any candidate," he added.



He said the party's decision had nothing to do with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaking to him with request for an unopposed election.

"Despite Congress' withdrawal, election will take place because there are over 30 candidates in the fray," he said.



Sapkal said Sunetra Pawar had spoken to him three times and even met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi to seek withdrawal of the party candidate. -- PTI

The Congress on Thursday withdrew its candidate from the bypoll to the Baramati assembly seat, from where Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is in the fray, with the party saying the decision was taken to maintain Maharashtra's political culture and decorum.