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China denies reports of support to Iran's military

Thu, 09 April 2026
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China's Defence Ministry on Thursday denied reports that Chinese firms provided satellite imagery and semiconductor chip manufacturing equipment to the Iranian military in the midst of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

China firmly opposes the dissemination of speculative and insinuating disinformation targeting China by relevant parties, Defence Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said.

He was responding to questions on reports stating that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) had provided chip manufacturing equipment to the Iranian military, and a Chinese commercial satellite company had released images of US military bases in the Middle East.

Zhang said China firmly rejected remarks by US officials who claimed they were aware of actions taken by China and Russia to help Iran and would respond if necessary.

"China's position on the Iran issue is above-board and straightforward. We have always upheld an objective and impartial stance," Zhang said, noting that China has consistently worked to promote peace talks and 'never added fuel to the fire'.

"Who is saying one thing and doing another, and who is creating wars and conflicts around the world? The international community sees this very clearly," he was quoted as saying by the state-run China Daily.  -- PTI

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