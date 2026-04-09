Assam polls: Gaurav Gogoi urges people to vote in large numbers

10:36





Polling for all 126 Assam assembly constituencies began at 7 am to decide the electoral fate of 722 candidates. In the high-stakes election, the ruling BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress seeks to wrest power after being ousted in 2016.





In a post on Facebook, Gogoi said this was an important day for all people of Assam, and everyone should come out to exercise their Constitutional rights. "Today, in the interest of building a new Assam, in the interest of securing our present and future, it is essential that we vote with our conscience.





"I wish everyone who came out to vote for the first time all the best. Jai Aai Assam," Gogoi wrote in Assamese. The deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha is contesting from the Jorhat constituency in Upper Assam. PTI

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday appealed to all voters of the state to come out in large numbers and exercise their Constitutional rights to secure their future.