Assam polls : Zubeen Garg's wife and sister cast their votes in Dispur

12:59

Garima Saikia Garg said she used to go to vote along with Zubeen

Wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia Garg, and his sister Palmee Borthakur cast their votes at polling booth 116 in Dispur as voting is underway for the state assembly election.



Despite being recently discharged from the hospital, Garg said she came to vote in Dispur, stressing it is her duty and hoping for justice for her husband.



Speaking to the reporters, Garg said, "I got discharged from the hospital yesterday. Earlier, I used to go to vote along with Zubeen. It is our duty to cast a vote. So, I am physically unwell, but I have come here to vote."



"We are fighting for it (justice for Zubeen Garg). May there be a result soon," she said.



Zubeen Garg's sister, Palmee Borthakur, said, "Cast your vote wisely, if you want a good government of your choice."



Voter turnout in Assam was recorded at 38.92 per cent, as of 11 am today, the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the ongoing 2026 Assembly elections said. -- ANI