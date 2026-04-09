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Assam assembly elections record 76% voter turnout till 3 pm

Thu, 09 April 2026
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A voter turnout of nearly 76 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Thursday in the assembly elections in Assam, where the BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in power, while the Congress is looking to reclaim a state it lost a decade ago.

Polling began at 7 am for the 126-member assembly, and 75.91 per cent of the state's 2.5 crore voters had exercised their right till 3 pm, defying overcast skies and rains in many parts of the state. The polling will continue till 5 pm.

In the 2021 assembly elections, held in three phases, voter turnout of around 82 per cent was recorded.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray in this single-phase election, which is largely witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led ruling coalition and the opposition bloc helmed by the Congress. -- PTI

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