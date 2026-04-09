Assam assembly elections record 76% voter turnout till 3 pm



In the 2021 assembly elections, held in three phases, voter turnout of around 82 per cent was recorded.



A total of 722 candidates are in the fray in this single-phase election, which is largely witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led ruling coalition and the opposition bloc helmed by the Congress. -- PTI

Polling began at 7 am for the 126-member assembly, and 75.91 per cent of the state's 2.5 crore voters had exercised their right till 3 pm, defying overcast skies and rains in many parts of the state. The polling will continue till 5 pm.