Araghchi calls Saudi FM to restore stability, security

15:51





The call comes after reports from several Gulf nations stated missile and drone attacks on their territories, hours after Iran and the United States announced a two-week ceasefire, as per Al Jazeera.



The call was the first point of contact between the two leaders after a two-week ceasefire was announced.



Earlier on April 8, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and GCC Secretary-General Jasem al-Budaiwi. Her mission focused on ensuring the current pause in fighting does not collapse when the fourteen-day clock runs out. -- ANI

Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday received a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during which they discussed ways to "reduce tensions and restore security and stablility in the region", as per the Saudi foreign ministry said.The two leaders reviewed the latest developments and discussed ways to reduce tensions to restore security and stability in the region."His Highness the Foreign Minister Receives Phone Call from Iranian Foreign Minister. His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi. During the call, they reviewed the latest developments and discussed ways to reduce tensions to restore security and stability in the region," the statement read.