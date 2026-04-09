HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Araghchi calls Saudi FM to restore stability, security

Thu, 09 April 2026
Share:
15:51
image
Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday received a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during which they discussed ways to "reduce tensions and restore security and stablility in the region", as per the Saudi foreign ministry said.

The two leaders reviewed the latest developments and discussed ways to reduce tensions to restore security and stability in the region.

"His Highness the Foreign Minister Receives Phone Call from Iranian Foreign Minister. His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi. During the call, they reviewed the latest developments and discussed ways to reduce tensions to restore security and stability in the region," the statement read.

The call comes after reports from several Gulf nations stated missile and drone attacks on their territories, hours after Iran and the United States announced a two-week ceasefire, as per Al Jazeera.

The call was the first point of contact between the two leaders after a two-week ceasefire was announced.

Earlier on April 8, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and GCC Secretary-General Jasem al-Budaiwi. Her mission focused on ensuring the current pause in fighting does not collapse when the fourteen-day clock runs out. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Araghchi calls Saudi FM to restore stability, security
LIVE! Araghchi calls Saudi FM to restore stability, security

The Clock In Islamabad Is Ticking...
The Clock In Islamabad Is Ticking...

The delegations from the US and Iran head to Islamabad on Friday, carrying a ceasefire that is already fraying, a Strait that is technically open and practically closed, and a negotiating agenda that would challenge even parties actually...

Congress pulls out of Baramati bypoll
Congress pulls out of Baramati bypoll

The Congress party has announced it will not contest the bypoll to the Baramati assembly seat out of respect for Ajit Pawar, whose death necessitated the election.

Iran delegation to reach Islamabad tonight for talks with US
Iran delegation to reach Islamabad tonight for talks with US

Iran has confirmed its participation in peace talks hosted by Pakistan, aimed at resolving the conflict with the US and Israel, despite concerns over ceasefire violations.

Congress Jolted As Candidate Quits Before Polls
Congress Jolted As Candidate Quits Before Polls

'I repeatedly contacted the party leadership, but they didn't take my calls. The District Congress Committee offered no assistance.''I waited for a long time, and when no response came, I decided to quit the party.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO