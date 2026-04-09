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7 held in election-related violence in Assam

Thu, 09 April 2026
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Seven people were held in connection with election-related violence at two places in Assam, officials said on Thursday.

Besides, minor clashes also erupted at several polling booths after voting began in the morning, with people suffering minor injuries, they said.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Akhilesh Kumar Singh, told PTI that violence took place in Tamulpur and Sivasagar on Wednesday night, hours before polling began for the assembly elections at 7 am.

"We got reports of a clash between two groups at Tamulpur last night. Police reached the spot immediately and tried to control the crowd. When they did not listen, a few rounds were fired in the air to disperse the mob," he said, adding that four people were arrested from the site.

In another incident, two to three members of a political party were attacked in Sivasagar, the IG said.

"We have detained three persons there. The investigation is going on," he said.

Akhil Gogoi, who is seeking re-election from the Sibsagar seat, alleged that BJP nominee Kushal Dowari was behind the incident.

In a series of social media posts, Gogoi claimed two people were injured, and their vehicles were also damaged in the attack.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary said a detailed enquiry will reveal the cause of the clash in Tamulpur.

"The situation is normal now. We are monitoring it, and there is enough security presence to avoid any untoward incident," he said.

Polling is underway for the 126-member assembly to decide the electoral fate of 722 candidates. It will continue till 5 pm, with May 4 scheduled for the counting of votes. -- PTI

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