HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

15,400 tonnes of LPG arrives at JNPA via Hormuz

Thu, 09 April 2026
Share:
09:39
File pic
File pic
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority on Thursday said it received an India-flagged vessel carrying 15,400 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) that successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia conflict. JNPA described the development as notable in the backdrop of the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel. 

"Today, JNPA proudly welcomed Green Asha-an India-flagged LPG vessel that has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, and has moored at JNPA's liquid berth operated by BPCL-IOCL," it said in a release. 

This is a significant milestone as it is the first such vessel to reach JNPA since the onset of the war, it said, adding that the vessel brought in 15,400 tonnes of LPG.

"The vessel, its cargo, and every member of the crew are all safe and secure. This arrival highlights the ability of maritime operations to function amid complex geopolitical conditions while ensuring the steady supply of essential LPG to the nation," it said.

The facility, also known as JNPT and Nhava Sheva port, in Navi Mumbai is one of India's key ports handling container and liquid cargo and plays a crucial role in the country's energy supply chain, said officials. The West Asia conflict has affected energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Voting begins in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry
LIVE! Voting begins in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

Truce in danger: Iran blocks Hormuz again after Israel attack
Truce in danger: Iran blocks Hormuz again after Israel attack

The fragile ceasefire in West Asia between the US and Iran to halt the hostilities in the region for two weeks faces renewed uncertainty as Tehran reportedly moved to block the strategic Strait of Hormuz once again due to Israel's...

'Raghav Chadha Will Join BJP Before Punjab Elections'
'Raghav Chadha Will Join BJP Before Punjab Elections'

'Who among Opposition party MPs has so much power that they raise some issue and the government implements it? The answer is no one except Raghav Chadha.'

Trump backs Israel strike, says Hezbollah out of ceasefire
Trump backs Israel strike, says Hezbollah out of ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday backed Israel's ongoing military operation in Lebanon, stating that Hezbollah "was not included" in the recent ceasefire deal between Washington and Tehran, which halted the conflict in West Asia...

150 Israeli Airstrikes Across Lebanon In 2 Hours
150 Israeli Airstrikes Across Lebanon In 2 Hours

A massive wave of Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon killed 254 people, overwhelming hospitals.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO