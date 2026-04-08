HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US-Iran ceasefire = fall in crude oil prices + Sensex rally

Wed, 08 April 2026
Share:
13:23
Protests against military action in Iran outside the White House. Nathan Howard/Reuters
Protests against military action in Iran outside the White House. Nathan Howard/Reuters
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading sharply higher on Wednesday afternoon trade in-tandem with an impressive rally in global markets and a drop in crude oil prices after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,988.82 points or 4 per cent to 77,605.40. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 890.35 points or 3.85 per cent to 24,014.

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation jumped the most by nearly 10 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the prominent gainers. Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Power Grid were the laggards from the pack. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tumbled 13.70 per cent to USD 94.44 per barrel. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Expect unimpeded freedom of navigation: India
LIVE! Expect unimpeded freedom of navigation: India

Trump hails Iran ceasefire, says US will 'hang around'
Trump hails Iran ceasefire, says US will 'hang around'

Trump added that the United States would assist in managing the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz.

End sanctions, accept N-programme: Iran's 10-point plan
End sanctions, accept N-programme: Iran's 10-point plan

Iran has put forward a comprehensive 10-point framework that it says forms the basis of a complete resolution.

Israel backs Iran truce, refuses to halt Hezbollah ops
Israel backs Iran truce, refuses to halt Hezbollah ops

Israel will continue its offensive in South Lebanon aimed at neutralising the threat from Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.

US-Iran ceasefire: 'Is Pakistan acting for China?'
US-Iran ceasefire: 'Is Pakistan acting for China?'

After the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire and expressed hope for lasting peace, Pakistan took much of the credit for playing mediator between the two countries.However, Jonathan Schanzer, Executive Director at the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO