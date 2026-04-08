'Trump's statements on Iran pressured him to step back'

16:45





"This ceasefire is absolutely welcome, especially since it arrived just one hour before the deadline for a potential attack on Iran.





"The world was sliding toward chaos, and tensions nearly reached a breaking point when President Trump threatened that an entire civilisation would die. That statement raised the stakes and brought immense pressure on Trump to step back," he said.





Sachdev said that even Pope Leo XIV said that the statement does not align with Christian values. "His rhetoric was heavily criticised by members of his own Republican party, and even the Pope made an unprecedented statement--without naming Trump directly--noting that talk of eliminating an entire civilisation does not align with Christian values,' he said.





Sachdev further said that despite the relief, the ceasefire remains confusing. "Despite the relief, the ceasefire remains confusing. The ten points currently under discussion are essentially maximalist demands from Iran. They include the removal of American bases from the region, the unlocking of frozen Iranian funds, and reparations for war damages. While Iran has stated it will not pursue nuclear weapons, there is no mention in the plan regarding their ballistic missile program," he said. -- ANI

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump's warning on Iran that its entire civilisation "will die" if a deal was not made raised the stakes for the US President to take severe steps against the Islamic Regime, which pressured him to take a step back and lead to the ceasefire deal. Sachdev, in a conversation with ANI, said that Trump's rhetoric was opposed by his own Republican party.