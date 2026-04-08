Trump warns of 50% tariffs on nation supplying arms to Iran

17:36





The President issued the directive via Truth Social, stating that the measure applies to "any and all goods" with "no exclusions or exemptions."





"A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions," Trump said in the post.





This move follows the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, intended to facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that any nation providing military weapons to Iran will face an immediate 50 percent tariff on all goods exported to the United States.