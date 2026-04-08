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Trump says US will 'dig up' uranium buried in Iran

Wed, 08 April 2026
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17:15
The Natanz nuclear facility
The Natanz nuclear facility
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States would cooperate with Iran to excavate and remove enriched uranium buried during joint US-Israeli strikes last summer. 

In a social media post, he emphasized that there would be no further uranium enrichment and claimed the material has remained untouched since the June attacks. 

Trump had earlier indicated that retrieving the deeply buried uranium -- considered a complex and demanding task -- would be part of any potential agreement with Iran. He also noted that discussions on tariff reductions and sanctions relief with Iran are ongoing. -- Agencies

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