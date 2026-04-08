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Trump mulls JV with Iran for Hormuz after truce deal

Wed, 08 April 2026
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US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Washington is considering a "joint venture" with Iran to secure the Strait of Hormuz, following his announcement of a two-week ceasefire.

Speaking during an interview with ABC News, when asked whether Tehran would be allowed to charge tolls for shipping through the strait, the US President said the joint venture would help to secure the strategic waterway, a critical transit for global energy trade.

"We're thinking of doing it as a joint venture. It's a way of securing it - also securing it from lots of other people," Trump said. 

"It's a beautiful thing," he added.

Trump also reiterated that he would not permit Iran to maintain any uranium enrichment capabilities, despite Tehran's repeated claims that it will retain its right to enrich uranium.

"There won't be any enrichment," the US President said to ABC News.

Trump said he expects peace talks to begin on Friday and to progress rapidly, and also confirmed that China played a key role in engaging with Iran, as reported by ABC News.

The US President further stated that American forces in the region will not be leaving, indicating they will remain in place to enforce any future agreement.

Following his remarks, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, stated that the American forces remain prepared to "resume combat operations" in the Islamic Republic if ordered, highlighting the temporary nature of the truce. -- ANI

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