Trump is not one to mess around, Vance warns Iran

17:05





Speaking from Hungary, Vance combined an invitation for diplomacy with a sharp caution, noting that US President Donald Trump was "not one to mess around". The Vice President, currently on a visit to Budapest, suggested that a comprehensive resolution to Middle Eastern tensions remains achievable, provided the Iranian leadership is prepared to coordinate constructively with the American administration.





"If the Iranians are willing in good faith to work with us, I think we can make an agreement," Vance remarked during his address. However, the Vice President balanced this diplomatic overture with a warning regarding President Trump's resolve and his desire for rapid results.





He stated that should Tehran decline the opportunity to negotiate, "they're going to find out that the President of the United States is not one to mess around. He's impatient. He's impatient to make progress." Vance further revealed that the push for a peaceful settlement comes directly from the top of the US executive branch. Highlighting the administration's commitment to the process, he noted that Trump had explicitly instructed his officials to prioritise the discussions.





"The President of the United States has told me, and he's told the entire negotiating team ... go and work in good faith to come to an agreement," Vance shared, adding, "That is what he has told us to do." This diplomatic push follows President Trump's earlier declaration of a 14-day cessation of hostilities. The truce was offered on the specific condition that Tehran facilitates a "complete, immediate, and safe opening" of the Strait of Hormuz, a move currently being facilitated through Pakistani mediation.





Outlining the terms of the suspension on Truth Social, Trump had written: "Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."





The President had previously acknowledged receiving a 10-point proposal from the Iranian side, which he described as a "workable basis on which to negotiate". As of Wednesday, the cessation of hostilities seemed to be maintained following the mutual commitment from both nations to the short-term truce. -- ANI

United States Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday characterised the ongoing ceasefire with Iran as "fragile", calling on Tehran to demonstrate "good faith" in order to secure a durable long-term agreement.