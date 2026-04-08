Sensex witnesses biggest single day gain in 5 yrs on Iran-US ceasefire

20:55





The RBI decision to keep the policy repo rate unchanged, heavy buying across all sectors and a strengthening rupee against the US dollar also improved investor sentiment, traders said.





Rallying for the fifth day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,946.32 points or 3.95 percent to settle at 77,562.90, registering its best trading day in five years.





During the session, it surged 3,018.96 points or 4 percent to 77,635.54.





A total of 3,859 stocks advanced, while 537 declined and 101 remained unchanged on the BSE.





The 50-share NSE Nifty soared 873.70 points or 3.78 percent to end at 23,997.35, the highest single-day rally in 11 months.





It rallied 901.5 points or 3.89 percent to 24,025.15 during intra-day trade. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday, following an impressive rally in global markets and a drop in crude oil prices after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire.