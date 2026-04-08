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Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 4% on US-Iran ceasefire

Wed, 08 April 2026
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Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 4 per cent higher on Wednesday, following an impressive rally in global markets and a drop in crude oil prices, after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire.

Rallying for the fifth day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,946.32 points or 3.95 per cent to settle at 77,562.90. During the day, it surged 3,018.96 points or 4 per cent to 77,635.54. The 50-share NSE Nifty soared 873.70 points or 3.78 per cent to end at 23,997.35. It rallied 901.5 points or 3.89 per cent to 24,025.15 during intra-day trade. -- PTI

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